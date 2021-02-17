Man accused of killing Turner couple ordered to undergo psych evaluation

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing a couple in Turner made his first court appearance Wednesday.

A judge ordered 24-year-old Patrick Maher undergo a psychological evaluation.

He will be held without bail.

Court documents have been sealed.

Maher is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Troy and Dulsie Varney.

Relatives say the two were stabbed to death inside their Farmhouse on Knight Farm Road in Turner Friday morning.

Family members say Maher rented a room from the Varneys.

He did not enter a plea Wednesday.

The family has started at GoFundMe page to raise money for the Varneys two daughters.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.