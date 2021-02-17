Advertisement

Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said his office will consider administrative and legal action against providers that don’t follow Maine’s eligibility criteria for the vaccine rollout.
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General is warning COVID-19 vaccine providers in Maine not to give out doses of the coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people.

Right now, the state is working to vaccinate health care workers, first responders, and those 70 and older.

The statement comes weeks after reports of some people getting shots ahead of those who need them now.

Frey said,” This advisory comes in response to reports of improper administration by large providers and notes that “the Office of the Maine Attorney General will consider seeking legal and administrative sanctions against providers who administer the COVID-19 vaccine to persons who do not meet applicable eligibility criteria.”

He added, “It is important to recognize and appreciate the efforts of Maine’s health care providers who are carefully adhering to the states guidelines. I want to thank them for their hard work vaccinating eligible Mainers, which is saving lives.””It is also important to stop behavior that contradicts the rules put in place by the CDC. Whether it is giving vaccine doses to wealthy donors who cut the line ahead of others who might need it more, or allowing out of state union-busters to receive doses which should have gone to Mainers, practices which go against the protocols developed carefully by the experts at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention undermine the public’s trust and hinder our response to the pandemic.”

To read the statement on the maine.gov website, click here.

