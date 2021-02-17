COVID-19 community vaccination clinic now open at Augusta Civic Center

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s fourth mass vaccination clinic opened Wednesday, this one in Central Maine.

The state has selected the Augusta Civic Center as the latest site to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

”We couldn’t be more pleased to have this site and expand our capabilities to providing vaccine to our community members,” said Chuck Hays, President & CEO of MaineGeneral Health.

It’s an exciting and hopeful time for staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center.

Wednesday, they opened their new COVID-19 community vaccination clinic administering 200 vaccines.

Mainers 70 and older, who pre-registered, will be getting the Pfizer vaccine.

“Having the capability to have a site like this where we could really grow if we had to based on the availability of the vaccine is critical,” said Hays.

“Large community vaccination clinics like this one at the Augusta Civic Center are a key part of our effort to vaccinate as many Maine people as quickly, efficiently, and equitably as possible. We thank MaineGeneral and the City of Augusta for their collaboration on this site, the Maine Legislature for their support of this location, and all those on the front lines of administering vaccines for their work to protect the health of Maine people.”

In a typical year, the civic center would be full of basketball fans piling in for the state basketball tournament.

Instead, Earl Kingsbury and his staff have been helping to get the clinic up and running.

“I don’t know if people realize how much work goes into opening up a clinic offsite. We’ve been jumping, no pun intended, a lot of hoops to make this happen,” said Kinsgbury.

Before this week, vaccinations were being held at the Alfond Center for Health.

They’ve vaccinated 5,600 people there.

They’re now transitioning to the civic center and will be giving out 1,344 this week.

Right now there are about two dozen MaineGeneral staff on hand to administer about 48 vaccinations per hour. They’re hoping to grow that number to 84 an hour. However, officials tell us that’s all dependent on how much vaccine they receive from the federal government.

“We’re ready. We just need the vaccine,” said Hays. “As we get more vaccine and are able to vaccinate more people, we’ll add more staff to the site.”

Elaine Lachance of Augusta was able to receive her first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

She’s been looking forward to this day for some time.

“I’m very grateful. I live alone, so I miss the human contact. So, this is a big thing,” said Lachance.

Augusta resident Elaine Lachance receives her first dose COVID-19 vaccination from Tammy Diaz, RN at the Augusta Civic Center. Photo credit: Greg Glynn, Marshall Communications (Marshall Communications)

“There will be a light at the end of the tunnel, and it will create a positive attitude throughout the city,” said Kingsbury.

“This is a great day and an important first step in returning life in our community to normal.”

Those who are eligible must register in advance through the MaineGeneral pre-registration process, which can be found online at www.mainegeneral.org/covid. Those who are eligible but do not have internet access can call toll-free at 1-866-XOUT-C19 (1-866-968-8219).

All people entering the Augusta Civic Center must wear a face covering and observe social distancing.

No walk-ins will be accepted.

