Advertisement

COVID-19 community vaccination clinic now open at Augusta Civic Center

Nearly 200 members of the community received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic Wednesday.
MaineGeneral Medical Center, in partnership with the State of Maine and the City of...
MaineGeneral Medical Center, in partnership with the State of Maine and the City of Augusta,opened a community vaccination site at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s fourth mass vaccination clinic opened Wednesday, this one in Central Maine.

The state has selected the Augusta Civic Center as the latest site to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

”We couldn’t be more pleased to have this site and expand our capabilities to providing vaccine to our community members,” said Chuck Hays, President & CEO of MaineGeneral Health.

It’s an exciting and hopeful time for staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center.

Wednesday, they opened their new COVID-19 community vaccination clinic administering 200 vaccines.

Mainers 70 and older, who pre-registered, will be getting the Pfizer vaccine.

“Having the capability to have a site like this where we could really grow if we had to based on the availability of the vaccine is critical,” said Hays.

In a typical year, the civic center would be full of basketball fans piling in for the state basketball tournament.

Instead, Earl Kingsbury and his staff have been helping to get the clinic up and running.

“I don’t know if people realize how much work goes into opening up a clinic offsite. We’ve been jumping, no pun intended, a lot of hoops to make this happen,” said Kinsgbury.

We are proud to announce that MaineGeneral Medical Center, in partnership with the State of Maine, is hosting COVID-19...

Posted by MaineGeneral Health on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Before this week, vaccinations were being held at the Alfond Center for Health.

They’ve vaccinated 5,600 people there.

They’re now transitioning to the civic center and will be giving out 1,344 this week.

Right now there are about two dozen MaineGeneral staff on hand to administer about 48 vaccinations per hour. They’re hoping to grow that number to 84 an hour. However, officials tell us that’s all dependent on how much vaccine they receive from the federal government.

“We’re ready. We just need the vaccine,” said Hays. “As we get more vaccine and are able to vaccinate more people, we’ll add more staff to the site.”

Elaine Lachance of Augusta was able to receive her first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

She’s been looking forward to this day for some time.

“I’m very grateful. I live alone, so I miss the human contact. So, this is a big thing,” said Lachance.

Augusta resident Elaine Lachance receives her first dose COVID-19 vaccination from Tammy Diaz,...
Augusta resident Elaine Lachance receives her first dose COVID-19 vaccination from Tammy Diaz, RN at the Augusta Civic Center. Photo credit: Greg Glynn, Marshall Communications(Marshall Communications)

“There will be a light at the end of the tunnel, and it will create a positive attitude throughout the city,” said Kingsbury.

“This is a great day and an important first step in returning life in our community to normal.”

David Rollins, Mayor, City of Augusta

Those who are eligible must register in advance through the MaineGeneral pre-registration process, which can be found online at www.mainegeneral.org/covid. Those who are eligible but do not have internet access can call toll-free at 1-866-XOUT-C19 (1-866-968-8219).

All people entering the Augusta Civic Center must wear a face covering and observe social distancing.

No walk-ins will be accepted.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported.
Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
Maine showing less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases, first time for double digits...
New coronavirus case count in Maine less than 100 for first time in three months
Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine.
Second case of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Maine
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Maine State House
Governor Mills directs state offices to close due to impending weather

Latest News

Is the coronavirus vaccination the reason for Maine’s dropping case counts?
Officials say COVID-19 vaccinations not yet cause of Maine cases dropping
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
US govt seizes roughly 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe
Northern Light Health officials say they are now capable of vaccinating up to five thousand...
New pod gives Cross Center capacity for 5K daily vaccinations
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?