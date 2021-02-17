Advertisement

Maine schools now able to hold in-person choir practice thanks to new guidance

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) - Maine students are finding more to sing about recently, ever since the Maine Department of Education changed coronavirus safety precautions to allow singing indoors.

Music teachers have been finding it difficult to teach remotely and have not been able to hold in-person rehearsals.

But the relaxing of restrictions means students can once again come together to sing.

“When someone signs up for chorus they are usually doing it because it’s a communal activity and they want to do something with other people, which isn’t something we can do in COVID world at all,” said Massabesic High School choir director Heather Guilfoyle. “Everything is very singular, and this is one of the ways that kids get to interact with each other and do something together.”

Singers will still have to wear masks and remain physically distanced at rehearsals, per CDC guidelines.

