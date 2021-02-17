Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Following the first day in double-digits in more than three months, new COVID-19 cases in Maine are once again topping 100.

The Maine CDC reported 106 new cases on Wednesday.

Three more people, all from Cumberland County, have died with the coronavirus. Total deaths now stand at 654.

There have been 42,872 total cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 34,120 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 17
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 17(WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting nine more cases. Kennebec County has eight.

Waldo County has no new cases for the second-straight day. Piscataquis County also showing no change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported.
Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
Maine showing less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases, first time for double digits...
New coronavirus case count in Maine less than 100 for first time in three months
Maine State House
Governor Mills directs state offices to close due to impending weather
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
Police investigate fatal accident in Jay
Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine.
Second case of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Maine

Latest News

A rendering of the improvements planned for Harold Alfond Sports Stadium
UMaine gives first look at athletic facility upgrades
Maine schools now able to hold in-person choir practice thanks to new guidance
Maine recreational marijuana sales double in January compared to rollout month
Retailers said the rollout was slow, but business has steadily picked up over the last three...
Maine recreational marijuana sales double in January compared to rollout month