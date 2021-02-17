Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Following the first day in double-digits in more than three months, new COVID-19 cases in Maine are once again topping 100.

The Maine CDC reported 106 new cases on Wednesday.

Three more people, all from Cumberland County, have died with the coronavirus. Total deaths now stand at 654.

There have been 42,872 total cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 34,120 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 17 (WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting nine more cases. Kennebec County has eight.

Waldo County has no new cases for the second-straight day. Piscataquis County also showing no change.

