Kids, adults alike take advantage of school vacation storm

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - For some, Tuesday’s storm made for treacherous travel. For others, the conditions were ideal.

“Euphoria. Complete bliss,” said Bangor native Jennifer Smith, describing how it felt to be snowboarding at Hermon Mountain during her time off. “After a year of corona, you know, [it’s nice to] stretch those legs.”

Daniel Joncharov felt a similar sentiment. The Bangor student was making the most of his February break at Hermon Mountain, too.

“I like snow. It’s not bad,” Joncharov said.

It might be surprising, considering Joncharov moved here from Florida last year. However, his mother said he thrives in snowy conditions.

“It’s just the fresh air,” Daniel’s mom, Lana Zizemskaya, said. “Fresh air, physical activity. It’s good for the health, it’s good for the mentality not to get stuck inside the house and do video games and just be active and stay healthy.”

Smith was making her first visit back to Hermon Mountain since she taught herself to snowboard more than a decade ago when she was 16 years old.

“I remember coming down the slowpoke trail behind us and really, making it down the mountain my first time without falling down was such a huge accomplishment,” Smith said. “Meanwhile, I’ve been snowboarding in the Rockies and the Alps and wherever I get a chance to all around the world. Started here though.”

The nostalgia was also strong on Union Street Hill in Bangor. Chloe Wright and Ava Coward were up from Southern Maine to visit their grandparents in the Queen City.

“A lot of memories with our parents,” Coward said. “We always came here when we were really little, and it’s always been really fun. "

“It’s perfect if you want to go fast,” Wright advised. “It’s really fun. But it’s hard to get up.”

If you missed out on Tuesday’s fun in the snow, it looks like you may get another chance on Friday.

