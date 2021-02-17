Advertisement

Kids, adults alike take advantage of school vacation storm

For some, Tuesday’s storm made for treacherous travel. For others, the conditions were ideal.
A local boy prepares for a skiing lesson at Hermon Mountain
A local boy prepares for a skiing lesson at Hermon Mountain(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - For some, Tuesday’s storm made for treacherous travel. For others, the conditions were ideal.

“Euphoria. Complete bliss,” said Bangor native Jennifer Smith, describing how it felt to be snowboarding at Hermon Mountain during her time off. “After a year of corona, you know, [it’s nice to] stretch those legs.”

Daniel Joncharov felt a similar sentiment. The Bangor student was making the most of his February break at Hermon Mountain, too.

“I like snow. It’s not bad,” Joncharov said.

It might be surprising, considering Joncharov moved here from Florida last year. However, his mother said he thrives in snowy conditions.

“It’s just the fresh air,” Daniel’s mom, Lana Zizemskaya, said. “Fresh air, physical activity. It’s good for the health, it’s good for the mentality not to get stuck inside the house and do video games and just be active and stay healthy.”

Smith was making her first visit back to Hermon Mountain since she taught herself to snowboard more than a decade ago when she was 16 years old.

“I remember coming down the slowpoke trail behind us and really, making it down the mountain my first time without falling down was such a huge accomplishment,” Smith said. “Meanwhile, I’ve been snowboarding in the Rockies and the Alps and wherever I get a chance to all around the world. Started here though.”

The nostalgia was also strong on Union Street Hill in Bangor. Chloe Wright and Ava Coward were up from Southern Maine to visit their grandparents in the Queen City.

“A lot of memories with our parents,” Coward said. “We always came here when we were really little, and it’s always been really fun. "

“It’s perfect if you want to go fast,” Wright advised. “It’s really fun. But it’s hard to get up.”

If you missed out on Tuesday’s fun in the snow, it looks like you may get another chance on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported.
Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
Police investigate fatal accident in Jay
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Police responded to the crash in Aroostook County.
Eagle Lake man taken to hospital after crash in Wallagrass
Earl Torrence
Bangor man pleads guilty to credit union robbery
Waterville crews talk conditions, clean-up after storm
Waterville crews talk conditions, clean-up effort after storm
Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine.
Second case of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Maine