Eagle Lake man taken to hospital after crash in Wallagrass

It happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening on Route 11 in Wallagrass.
Police responded to the crash in Aroostook County.
Police responded to the crash in Aroostook County.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLAGRASS, Maine (WABI) -A man from Eagle Lake was treated for minor injuries at a hospital after a crash in Aroostook County.



Police say 64-year-old Gary Theriault hit a UPS truck and went off the road.

“Due to the snowy weather conditions and poor visibility, Theriault was unable to identify a UPS vehicle that was parked in front of a residence delivering a package,” a press release from Maine State police said.

Police say Theriault tried to avoid the truck.

We’re told Theriault had to be cut free from his car.

The driver of the UPS truck was not hurt.

