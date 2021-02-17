Collins: Pentagon should eye new gear to prep for pandemics

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Republican senator believes the Pentagon needs to consider new equipment in preparation for future pandemics.

Sen. Susan Collins said she has asked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to consider some potential upgrades.

Specifically, Collins said the defense department should review modular pressure mobile containment systems, which she said could help facilities safely assess and treat patients.

Collins said the pandemic has illustrated the importance of treatment containment systems that can address outbreaks.

The U.S. experienced a surge in demand for modular containment rooms during the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

Collins said the containment systems can provide military treatment facilities and hospitals “the capability to safely assess and treat patients with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.