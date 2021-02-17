Clear & Frigid Tonight, Sun to Increasing Clouds Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a strong storm to our northeast and arctic high pressure currently centered over the Great Lakes Region brought Maine a brisk northwest breeze today. The brisk northwest breeze along with cold temperatures kept the wind chill temperatures running in the single digits to lower teens most of today. As the high builds into the Northeast the wind this evening will begin to die off and the combination of a fresh snow pack, a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow the temps to quickly fall this evening, with low temps ranging from about minus ten degrees across the valleys north and west of Bangor to the single digits above zero along the coast.

The high will bring Maine a bright and cold start to the day tomorrow, with some increasing clouds later in the day as a storm currently developing in the Gulf of Mexico moves northeast towards the North Carolina Coastline by later in the day. With the developing storm located well to the south of New England the bulk of the clouds across Maine later tomorrow will be found across southern parts of the state. The temperatures tomorrow will continue to run a bit below normal, with highs running in the low 20s north to the mid and upper 20s elsewhere, but with a lighter breeze the wind chill factor won’t be much of an issue.

The storm along the North Carolina Coastline tomorrow will continue to push clouds into Maine tomorrow night and early Friday as it continues to track northeast. At this time, it appears the storm will likely be close enough to Maine tomorrow night and Friday to bring some light snow to mainly the southern parts of the state, with little if any snow likely falling north of the Bangor Region, but the storm’s heavier snow bands will likely remain offshore and south of our region. Any change in the storms track will impact how much if any snow we see across Maine later tomorrow night and Friday. An upper-level disturbance crossing New England will likely trigger some more snow showers across Maine Saturday, with once again the bulk of the snow showers falling across the southern parts of the state.

A ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England bright and cold conditions Sunday. Another storm sliding east across the country might bring some steadier snow and mixed precipitation to Maine later Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph and low temps ranging from -7° to +7°.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some light snow possible, mainly south, with a northeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 20s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, snow showers possible and cold, with high temps in the 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the mid-20s to near freezing.

Monday: Sun to increasing clouds, with light snow possible later in the day and high temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

