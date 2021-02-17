Cardiologist, anti-war activist Bernard Lown dies at 99
Lown had helped advance cardiac treatment as a professor at Harvard University and a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston
BOSTON (AP) - Dr. Bernard Lown, a Massachusetts cardiologist who invented the first reliable heart defibrillator and later co-founded an anti-nuclear war group that was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, died Tuesday.
He was 99.
The Boston Globe reports the Lithuania-born doctor’s health had been declining from congestive heart failure.
Lown had helped advance cardiac treatment as a professor at Harvard University and a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
He’d invented the direct-current defibrillator, or cardioverter.
He was also an outspoken social activist, founding Physicians for Social Responsibility and later co-founding International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.