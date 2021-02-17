Advertisement

Camp Capella Polar Dip approaching

Largest fundraiser of the year is on Saturday, February 27th.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Camp Capella in Dedham is ramping up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The camp will hold its annual Polar Dip on Saturday, February 27th.

All the money goes to sending those with disabilities to summer camp.

There are several ways to participate this year.

One is to there in person to jump into the icy waters of Phillips Lake, with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

They have had so much interest for the in person jumping sessions, they’ve had to schedule more time blocks.

That’s a good sign for campers.

“Allows us to continue that long standing tradition of accepting campers regardless of their ability to pay,” said Executive Director Harvey Chesley. “Maine people are independent, they want to do the best they can, but so many of our families need help sending a child to camp. We average about 95% of our families need some sort of financial aid to be able to send their kids to.”

You don’t have to jump into the lake to help.

People can do their own jump on their own time and send a video on social media.

There’s also the jittery jumper program where you pay to NOT jump in.

All participants are asked to register online.

