Breezy & Cold This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build toward the area today. This combined with low pressure over the Maritimes will result in a gusty northwest wind across the state today. We’ll continue to see a good deal of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. The northwest wind will gust to 25-30 MPH at times which will drive wind chills down to the single numbers and teens throughout the day. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and with a diminishing wind expected, temperatures will be frigid. Lows will drop to near or a bit below 0° across the north and near or a bit above 0° elsewhere.

High pressure will slide through the region Thursday. We’ll start with plenty of sunshine during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening as our next disturbance approaches. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 20s to near 30°. Another storm system is forecast to move from the Mid-Atlantic Region northeastward passing just south of the Gulf of Maine Friday and Friday night. This track will keep the storm’s heaviest precipitation just off the Maine coastline. At this point, based on the latest track, it looks like the northern edge of the storm’s precipitation will give us a chance for some light snow and/or snow showers especially for areas closer to the coast Friday afternoon and Friday night. It doesn’t look like a big deal for us right now but with the heaviest precipitation just offshore, we want to still keep a close eye on it as a slight shift northward in the storm track would make a difference. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s to near 30°. Light snow and snow showers will move out late Friday night/early Saturday morning followed by mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 20s to near 30°. High pressure will build in for Sunday bringing us a brighter day for the second half of the weekend.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs between 17°-29°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows between -5° to +7°, warmest along the coast. Light northwest wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs between 22°-30°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow and snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly during the morning. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

