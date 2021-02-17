Bar Harbor ‘glamping” resort looking to hire dozens of locals

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Terramor Outdoor Resort in Bar Harbor opened at the tail end of the season last year. The ‘glamping’ resort did well enough that it’s now looking to hire more than 30 employees for its upcoming first full season.

The glamping industry is growing during the pandemic. Terramor is hoping to fill its staff with as many local people as possible who love the outdoors.They say it’s a win-win for those looking for work and guests looking for an authentic Bar Harbor experience.

”By having folks that have been around the area for a time, and have that personal experience, we can create that environment to ensure that they are able to take advantage of everything that Bar Harbor has to offer; the national forest, and all the amenities that we have,” said Terramor’s Vice President of Human Resources, Jeremy Welch.

To book a reservation or to apply for work at Terramor, visit terramoroutdoorresort.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.