Bangor church alters Ash Wednesday traditions amid pandemic

Father Frank Murray says the season of Lent can be a good reminder during the pandemic.
St. John's Church alters Ash Wednesday traditions.
St. John's Church alters Ash Wednesday traditions.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for members of St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor.

It’s a 40 day season of prayer, fasting, and works of charity.

“These exercises can nurture within each of us and beyond us discipleship and allow us to all grow in holiness,” said Rev. Frank Murray at St. John’s Catholic Church.

Ashes are typically spread on the forehead in the shape of a cross, but due to the pandemic, many churches are following a Roman tradition.

“Today, we will receive the ashes differently, but it’s an ancient tradition to actually instead of making the cross on the forehead to sprinkle ashes over ones head or brow,” said Murray.

He says while the way we do things may be different, the purpose must remain constant.

“Tough times are not a sign that God is not with us. Unfortunately, sometimes we jump to that conclusion,” said Murray.

Murray says they are preparing for Easter services, but it’s hard to plan ahead with the pandemic.

He hopes the church can restore hope in the community.

“What’s happening around us, a lot of suffering, is an opportunity for us to deepen our faith. A lot of people are suffering a lot more than we are,” said Murray.

