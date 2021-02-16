Advertisement

Waterville crews talk conditions, clean-up effort after storm

Waterville crews talk conditions, clean-up after storm
Waterville crews talk conditions, clean-up after storm(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some folks in Waterville were not happy with another coating of snow on the ground.

“Can I just say, yuck?”

But for one plow truck driver, it’s just part of the job.

“I dont like staying up for 24-36 hours, but it’s worth it. It’s a good satisfaction seeing it being all cleaned up.”

Zach Vanier with Maine Crossroads says these conditions make plowing a bit different than usual.

“With this, we had to wait several hours because we weren’t really sure what was going to happen with it, how the storm was going to come in, so we didn’t want it to be bare and be icy for the drivers. This storm is a lot different than a nice foot, powdery storm.”

Vanier says as the storm turns to ice, they continue to salt heavily trafficked areas.

He says every storm is different, but with more snow on the way this week, they’ll be ready.

“Day by day, day by day. We make sure everything is cleaned up. Tomorrow’s gonna be nice and sunny and 34, so we’ll have a day to see tar and then another day to see some snow come.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt
No injuries reported.
Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
Police investigate fatal accident in Jay
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine.
Second case of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Maine
State officials announced Tuesday that Maine schools will be receiving a quarter million rapid...
Maine schools getting 250K rapid COVID-19 tests
The Hancock County Commissioners will not ask Sheriff Scott Kane to resign but did vote...
Hancock County Commissioners won’t ask Sheriff Kane to step down
Last year, a kitten named Sherman was rescued from a fire and cared for at a Midcoast animal...
Fundraiser in honor of kitten saved from fire underway