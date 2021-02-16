Waterville crews talk conditions, clean-up effort after storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some folks in Waterville were not happy with another coating of snow on the ground.

“Can I just say, yuck?”

But for one plow truck driver, it’s just part of the job.

“I dont like staying up for 24-36 hours, but it’s worth it. It’s a good satisfaction seeing it being all cleaned up.”

Zach Vanier with Maine Crossroads says these conditions make plowing a bit different than usual.

“With this, we had to wait several hours because we weren’t really sure what was going to happen with it, how the storm was going to come in, so we didn’t want it to be bare and be icy for the drivers. This storm is a lot different than a nice foot, powdery storm.”

Vanier says as the storm turns to ice, they continue to salt heavily trafficked areas.

He says every storm is different, but with more snow on the way this week, they’ll be ready.

“Day by day, day by day. We make sure everything is cleaned up. Tomorrow’s gonna be nice and sunny and 34, so we’ll have a day to see tar and then another day to see some snow come.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.