Sen. Collins on possible censure: “It doesn’t affect my determination to serve the people of Maine.”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Republican Party says it will be holding a meeting soon to discuss Senator Susan Collins’ impeachment vote.

They could decide to censure Collins because of her vote to convict former President Trump.

Collins and six other republican senators voted to convict, but trump was acquitted.

There has been fallout as some of those senators have already been censured by their state parties.

Maine GOP leaders have said to expect a special state committee meeting soon.

TV5 spoke with Collins via zoom Tuesday.

She says she’s not surprised that people disagree with her vote.

Collins says the backlash from her party does not make her regret her decision.

“It doesn’t at all. Despite the fact that I think the House could have done a better job and should have held hearings, the evidence was very strong. And, it wasn’t a single word that President Trump uttered on January, 6th. It was a pattern of culmination of the efforts that he made, even preceding the election, to undermine faith in the election, to pressure state officials to change the results in their state. And finally, on January 6th, to try to disrupt the counting of the votes of the electoral college as provided by the 12th Amendment. And to me, that was the most serious part is that the President was not abiding by the 12th Amendment, and he put pressure on his own Vice President to betray his oath, and fortunately, Vice President Pence stood up to that pressure said ‘no’ and did the right thing,” said Collins.

Collins says she respects those who disagree with her.

She says republicans need to focus on growing the party, not sending a message that if you don’t have a certain view, you’re not welcome in the party.

”I think our priority for the Republican Party, I’d be focused on growing our party, not sending a message that if you don’t hold a certain view you’re not welcome in the party. In this last election cycle, we saw the Democrats increase their registration numbers, and the Republicans did not substantially do so. So, I believe in the big tent. I’m the only Republican office holder left at the federal level in all of New England, and I think we should be more welcoming and understand that we’re not always going to agree with one another,” she said.

Collins says a censure would not affect her determination to serve the people of Maine.

