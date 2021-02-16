Second case of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine.

The head of Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah said that a case has been discovered in York County.

This comes after the first case was discovered last week in a resident from Franklin County.

Shah said there is no epidemiological connection between the two cases.

So, while the state’s daily case totals and 7 day positivity rates are trending in the right direction - Shah says these variants are troubling.

”What we’ve seen about the new variants is that number one, they’re more contagious and number 2, recent data from the U.K. suggest that they have a higher risk of serious disease meaning hospitalization and maybe even death,” explained Shah. “And so while I’m generally an optimistic person in this particular situation there are reasons to be cautious.”

Shah said that the person who tested positive for the variant in York County had a recent history of domestic travel.

The variant has been discovered in 34 other states.

