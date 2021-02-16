Police in Old Town hope external cameras on school buses will keep kids safer

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -Passing a school bus with its red lights on to pick up or drop off passengers is an arrestable offense.

The Old Town Police department wants drivers to know a lot of them in the area are watching you.

They say Cyr Buses are installing cameras on the outside of their buses.

They say it helps catch people passing buses.

When the bus driver initiates the yellow lights on the bus, that means it’s time to slow down, not to speed up.

When the red lights are on, drivers should wait a safe distance behind the bus.

It’s something police say students, drivers, and families shouldn’t have to worry about.

“Majority of the people recognize this, and they operate in a safe manner, We just want people to consider the fact that this is a big deal. And, you know, the best thing that could happen if you were to do that were to be to, you know, get that traffic ticket or criminal summons. The worst thing that can happen would be to just ruin the lives of several people,” said Old Town Police Department Sgt. Ryan Bailey.

Old Town police say they have charged several people for the crime since the cameras were installed.

