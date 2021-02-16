Orono boys survive shot at the horn in win at Hermon
RED RIOTS 36, HAWKS 34
Feb. 15, 2021
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Gardiner Area 57, Hall-Dale 42
Lee Academy 39, Mattanawcook Academy 31
Nokomis Regional 52, Foxcroft Academy 48
Orono 36, Hermon 34
Piscataquis Community 50, Dexter Regional 49
GIRLS
Deer Isle-Stonington 62, Bucksport 25
Gardiner Area 48, Hall-Dale 36
Hermon 46, Orono 35
Medomak Valley 42, Boothbay Region 33 (Blethen 1000th point)
Narraguagus 62, Shead 29
Nokomis Regional 43, Foxcroft Academy 27
Oceanside 47, Mount View 27
Stearns 72, Bangor Christian 19
