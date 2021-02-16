Not-so-ruff news: Dog owners have to June to renew licenses

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed an executive order allowing more time to renew dog licenses.

Owners now have until June 2.

Dog owners are required to vaccinate their dogs for rabies to apply for a license.

That typically needs to happen in the owner’s city or town by the end of the calendar year.

However, the coronavirus pandemic necessitated adjustments to the system.

The licenses are available online.

Dog owners might face late fees if they wait until later than June 2.

