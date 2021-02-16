New coronavirus case count in Maine less than 100 for first time in three months

Maine showing less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases, first time for double digits since beginning of November. (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the first time in three months, there are less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 92 cases. The last time we told you about double digit increases was back on November 7th where ironically, there was also 92 new cases.

Two more people with COVID-19 died in Maine...one in Kennebec County, the other in York County.

That brings the total death count to 651.

Total case count now stands at 42,768 in Maine since the pandemic started.

Of those, 34,054 are confirmed.

25 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized around the state. 10 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Franklin, Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties all showing no new cases of COVID-19 according to the Maine CDC.

Nine other counties reporting just single digit increases.

Kennebec County with 11 new cases.

Cumberland County with 28 new cases. They have now surpassed the 12,000 mark for overall case count since the pandemic began.

