Advertisement

New coronavirus case count in Maine less than 100 for first time in three months

92 cases according to Maine CDC
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Maine showing less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases, first time for double digits...
Maine showing less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases, first time for double digits since beginning of November.(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the first time in three months, there are less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 92 cases. The last time we told you about double digit increases was back on November 7th where ironically, there was also 92 new cases.

Two more people with COVID-19 died in Maine...one in Kennebec County, the other in York County.

That brings the total death count to 651.

Total case count now stands at 42,768 in Maine since the pandemic started.

Of those, 34,054 are confirmed.

25 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized around the state. 10 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Franklin, Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties all showing no new cases of COVID-19 according to the Maine CDC.

Nine other counties reporting just single digit increases.

Kennebec County with 11 new cases.

Cumberland County with 28 new cases. They have now surpassed the 12,000 mark for overall case count since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
Police investigate fatal accident in Jay
Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday

Latest News

No injuries reported.
Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
Brittany's live hit 5:30
Brittany's live hit 5:30
Brittany's live hit 6:30
Brittany's live hit 6:30
Tuesday's Snowfall Forecast
Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain Today