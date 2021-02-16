Advertisement

Maine schools getting 250K rapid COVID-19 tests

The tests will arrive over the next few months.
State officials announced Tuesday that Maine schools will be receiving a quarter million rapid...
State officials announced Tuesday that Maine schools will be receiving a quarter million rapid COVID-19 tests.(KFYR)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials announced Tuesday that Maine schools will be receiving a quarter million rapid COVID-19 tests.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education commissioners saying it’s part of an effort to return to normal in the state.

The state says that this will help schools keep track of close contacts of positive cases and prevent spreading.

The tests will arrive over the next few months.

So, even though all 16 Maine counties were given a green designation last week, which allows for in person instruction, D-O-E’s commissioner says as things currently stand full in person learning isn’t likely this school year.

“”The social distancing that’s preventing most schools from opening in the state,” said DOE Commissioner Pender Makin. “I don’t think we are at a place where we’re ready to reduce that requirement of schools for safety reasons.”

When asked state officials did not provide on update on when and if teachers could be vaccinated for coronavirus.

Saying that current efforts to vaccinate older Mainers and those with underlying conditions remain the priority.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt
No injuries reported.
Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
Police investigate fatal accident in Jay
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine.
Second case of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Maine
The Hancock County Commissioners will not ask Sheriff Scott Kane to resign but did vote...
Hancock County Commissioners won’t ask Sheriff Kane to step down
Last year, a kitten named Sherman was rescued from a fire and cared for at a Midcoast animal...
Fundraiser in honor of kitten saved from fire underway
Maine showing less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases, first time for double digits...
New coronavirus case count in Maine less than 100 for first time in three months