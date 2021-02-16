Hermon girls come back to beat Orono, Hawks wear Cancer awareness uniforms

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

HERMON 46, ORONO 35

Hawks shared about their pink jerseys.

“Breast cancer is, any cancer is awful,” says Hermon sophomore Jade Leeman, “We are in these is just a support that.”

“I don’t think there’s a person on our team that hasn’t been affected by cancer in one way or another,” says Hermon coach Chris Cameron, “Last year it was our time to get new uniforms and we raised a little extra money to purchase a third set of pinks. So that this time of year we could wear them in support of all the players, the coaches, friends, and family.”

