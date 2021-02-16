Advertisement

Hancock County Commissioners won’t ask Sheriff Kane to step down

Commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday morning against asking Kane to step down.
The Hancock County Commissioners will not ask Sheriff Scott Kane to resign but did vote unanimously to condemn his recent actions.(Hancock County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Commissioners will not ask Sheriff Scott Kane to resign but did vote unanimously to condemn his recent actions.

The Bangor Daily News reports commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday morning against asking Kane to step down.

Kane had prohibited a local nonprofit from offering opioid recovery coaches to Hancock County Jail inmates because it issued a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

During the proceedings, Kane acknowledged the message commissioners were sending by condemning his actions.

Kane had previously said ending the contract with Healthy Acadia was an emotional reaction.

Under a new agreement, opioid recovery coaches from Healthy Acadia are working with inmates again.

