Gradual Clearing Tonight, Bright, breezy & Cold Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm that brought the messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and along the coast a brief period of plain rain will slide northeast through the Bay of Fundy this evening. The steadier and heavier precipitation associated with the storm has lifted off to our north, with only some light mixed precipitation left across our area. Any light snow and mixed precipitation will come to an end this evening as a bundle of upper- level energy slides off to our northeast, with the sky gradually becoming mostly clear. The low temps tonight will run in the teens all across the Pine Tree State.

Arctic high pressure currently centered over the Upper Midwest will control the weather across Maine and the rest of New England tomorrow. The high will bring our area bright, breezy and cold conditions tomorrow, with high temps ranging from near 20° north to near 30° along the coast. Under a mainly clear sky the weather across Maine will be very cold tomorrow night, with low temps ranging from well below zero up north to the single numbers above zero near the coast. The high will continue to bring Maine bright and cold conditions on Thursday.

A rather potent storm will be developing near the Gulf Coast tomorrow. The storm will swing northeast across the Southeast States tomorrow night and Thursday and then likely reform near the North Carolina Coastline Thursday night. The storm will begin to push clouds into Maine Thursday night or early Friday as it continues to track northeast. At this time, it appears the storm will likely be close enough to Maine later Friday into early Saturday to bring some snow to our area, but the heavier snow looks like it will remain offshore and south of our region. Any change in the storms track will impact how much if any snow we see across Maine Friday and early Saturday, so stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates as we get closer to Friday.

Tonight: Any light mixed precipitation ending then becoming partly to mostly clear, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the teens.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 20s to near 30°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, possible snow, likely light, with high temps in the 20s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, snow showers possible and cold, with high temps in the 20s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 20s to near 30°.

