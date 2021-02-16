Advertisement

Governor Mills directs state offices to close due to impending weather

All State offices will be closed Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Governor’s Office.
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State of Maine offices will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Governor Janet Mills’ Office released the following statement, Monday night.

“With inclement weather expected this Monday evening and throughout Tuesday, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021:

“A mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to create hazardous driving conditions throughout much of the state Tuesday,” said Governor Mills. “I urge Maine people to avoid traveling if possible and to drive cautiously if you have to commute. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is working closely with the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Turnpike Authority, and Maine’s utility providers to respond as necessary to this storm.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in anticipation of heavy mixed precipitation, including snow, sleet and ice that will make slippery and hazardous driving conditions during the morning and evening commutes.

The State Emergency Operations Center at MEMA is operational and monitoring the storm.”

