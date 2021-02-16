FIRST ALERT: Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain Winding Down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine this afternoon and evening, passing just off the Maine Coast. Drier air moving into the state will cause the wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to gradually taper off from west to east as the afternoon progresses. Freezing rain accumulations of .1″-.3″ will be possible from Greenville and Millinocket southward with the higher end of that range likely occurring across Interior Downeast locales through the Greater Bangor area. The accumulation of ice could lead to downed tree limbs and some scattered power outages. Storm total snowfall accumulations by this evening will range from an 1″ or less along the coast; 2″-5″ for Interior Downeast locales, the Greater Bangor region southward along the I-95 corridor through Augusta and Waterville; and 5″-10″ for areas north of Bangor(the higher end of the 5″-10″ totals are expected to be across Northern Aroostook County. Snow and mix will taper off this evening and into the night tonight followed by clearing skies late. Lows will drop back to the teens to low 20s.

Tuesday's Snowfall Forecast (WABI)

High pressure will build toward the area Wednesday. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. High pressure will slide to our east on Thursday allowing clouds ahead of our next system to begin moving into the region as the day progresses. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 20s to near 30°. Another storm system is forecast to move from the Mid-Atlantic Region northeastward through the Gulf of Maine, a bit further to our south Thursday night through the day Friday. This more southerly track means it will stay cold enough for precipitation to fall as all snow during the day Friday with several inches of snowfall possible especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s. Snow is expected to move out late Friday night/early Saturday morning followed by mostly cloudy skies to start the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 20s.

Rest of Today: Snow, sleet and freezing rain gradually tapering off as the afternoon progresses. Highs between 25°-37°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH. Tonight: Lingering snow and wintry mix ending. Clearing skies late. Lows between 15°-23°. Wind will become west/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the 20s to around 30°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Snow arriving at night. Highs in the 20s to near 30°

Friday: Snow likely. Highs in the 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly during the morning. Highs in the 20s.

