Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An early morning fire destroyed a garage on the Hampden-Hermon Town Line.
Firefighters were first called to Bouchard & Sons Towing off of the Old Emerson Mill Road around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.
Officials say the building is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say conditions became more icy as the morning went on, complicating their efforts.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate a cause.
