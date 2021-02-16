Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An early morning fire destroyed a garage on the Hampden-Hermon Town Line.

Firefighters were first called to Bouchard & Sons Towing off of the Old Emerson Mill Road around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.

Officials say the building is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say conditions became more icy as the morning went on, complicating their efforts.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate a cause.

