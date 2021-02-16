Bangor man pleads guilty to credit union robbery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank robbery.

According to court records, 43-year-old Earl Torrence entered the Acadia Federal Credit Union in Bangor last June, approached a teller, told the teller he had a gun, and demanded money.

Torrence got the money and left the credit union.

A short while later, he was apprehended in his home with money from the credit union.

The charge carries up to 20 years in prison, and a a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.