Bangor man pleads guilty to credit union robbery

Earl Torrence
Earl Torrence(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank robbery.

According to court records, 43-year-old Earl Torrence entered the Acadia Federal Credit Union in Bangor last June, approached a teller, told the teller he had a gun, and demanded money.

Torrence got the money and left the credit union.

A short while later, he was apprehended in his home with money from the credit union.

The charge carries up to 20 years in prison, and a a $250,000 fine.

