Bangor man pleads guilty to credit union robbery
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank robbery.
According to court records, 43-year-old Earl Torrence entered the Acadia Federal Credit Union in Bangor last June, approached a teller, told the teller he had a gun, and demanded money.
Torrence got the money and left the credit union.
A short while later, he was apprehended in his home with money from the credit union.
The charge carries up to 20 years in prison, and a a $250,000 fine.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.