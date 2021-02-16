Advertisement

Apprenticeship act to include Maine lobstermen, loggers

The National Apprenticeship Act of 2021, passed earlier in February
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Some of Maine’s most longstanding industries will be eligible for federal funding under an expanded apprenticeship program.

The National Apprenticeship Act of 2021, passed earlier in February, calls for an investment of $3.5 billion to expand the apprenticeships around the U.S. It includes an amendment from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine to make agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting eligible for the money through the U.S. Department of Labor.

Golden said his amendment was intended to “make sure Maine logging, lobstering, farming, and other industries are eligible to use the grants in the bill to offer more apprenticeships to Mainers who want to learn a trade.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
Police investigate fatal accident in Jay
Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
Investigators are looking into coordination between extremist groups in the Capitol riots of...
Video from the Capitol siege shows coordination
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden extends pandemic help for homeowners; renters wait
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Dozens charged in Capitol riots spewed extremist rhetoric