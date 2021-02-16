Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
Police investigate fatal accident in Jay
Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
Hasbro scraps Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ action figures
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time