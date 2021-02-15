Some Maine employers no longer require marijuana tests

Advertisement

Some of Maine’s largest employers no longer test job applicants to see if they have used marijuana.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Some of Maine’s largest employers no longer test job applicants to see if they have used marijuana or if they do, a positive test no longer precludes a qualified candidate from getting a job.

Rather than marijuana use, many Maine employers are now focusing on making sure employees are not high while on the job, something that isn’t always easy.

The changes come after Maine legalized the use of recreational marijuana and the legal marijuana market has more than doubled since it began in October.

Some safety-sensitive positions such as jobs that require a commercial driver’s license or the use of a firearm, still require testing.

