Snow Develops Tonight, Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level disturbance will move through the state this afternoon and evening giving us a chance for some scattered snow showers otherwise expect a mostly cloudy and seasonable rest of our Monday with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Low pressure, moving out of the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, will track across the Southeastern U.S. this evening and into the Mid-Atlantic Region tonight. As it approaches the Mid-Atlantic, we will see snow developing from west to east across Maine after midnight tonight. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the upper teens to near 20° north and 20s elsewhere.

Low pressure will move from Mid-Atlantic coastline Tuesday morning northeastward through the Gulf of Maine Tuesday afternoon and evening, passing just off the Maine Coast. This more northerly track will make for a messy day across much of Maine as warmer air moves into the mid-levels of the atmosphere resulting in some icy mixed precipitation during the day Tuesday. Right now, it looks like all areas will see snow Tuesday morning. By mid-late morning, the warmer air moves in and causes the snow to change to sleet and freezing rain first along the coast then inland through Interior Downeast locales into the Greater Bangor Region southward along the I-95 corridor. Areas along the immediate coast will likely see changeover to all rain too. As we head into the afternoon the mixed precipitation will continue to work northward and we’ll see the snow mixing with and changing to sleet and freezing rain for areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln north to Houlton, Millinocket and Greenville. Areas north of Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton are expected to stay all snow. Snow, mixed precipitation and rain will taper off Tuesday evening as the storm pulls away from the region. Ice accumulations of .1″-.3″ will be possible from Greenville to Millinocket southward to the coast with the higher ice accumulations over areas closer to the coast. Storm total snowfall accumulations by Tuesday evening will range from 1″-4″ along the coast; 3″-7″ for Interior Downeast locales, the Greater Bangor region southward along the I-95 corridor through Augusta and Waterville; and 5″-10″ for areas north of Bangor.

Todd Storm Notes (WABI)

Todd Tuesday Precip Types (WABI)

Todd Tuesday Snowfall (WABI)

High pressure will build toward the area Wednesday. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. High pressure will slide to our east on Thursday allowing clouds ahead of our next system to begin moving into the region as the day progresses. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 20s to near 30°. Another storm system is forecast to move from the Mid-Atlantic Region northeastward through the Gulf of Maine, passing just off the Maine Coast Thursday night through the day Friday. This will bring us another round of accumulating snow with the potential of some mixed precipitation too, mainly along the coast. At this point, it looks like several inches of snowfall likely form Thursday night through Friday especially away from the coast. It is still several days away so we’ll fine tune the details as we get a bit closer.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible this afternoon and evening. Highs between 23°-33°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow developing, mainly after midnight. Lows between 17°-27°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Snow likely. Snow will change to sleet and freezing rain by mid-late morning for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Expect snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln north to Houlton, Millinocket and Greenville. Highs between 26°-36°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Snow arriving at night. Highs in the 20s.

Friday: Snow likely. Some mix possible along the coast. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

