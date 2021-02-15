Snow Develops Overnight, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly exit to the north and east tonight. There are a couple snow showers across the region this evening, however, this is not the storm. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the northern and northwestern parts of the state. A winter weather advisory in effect in Bangor as well as much of the coastline. There will be a break in the action until the overnight hours. A storm system moving into the Mid-Atlantic will continue to track into the New England area. As it does so, snow will break out throughout the region from around 2-4 am from southwest to northeast. It will start as snow across the entire state. However, as the morning progresses, the snow will eventually mix with sleet and freezing rain in the southern half of the state. There may even be a period of plain rain along the immediate coastline tomorrow afternoon. The center of low pressure looks likely that it will pass just to the south of the region as we head into the day tomorrow.

Where it will generally stay all snow, across the Central Highlands and north, this is where we can expect 5-10″ of snow by Tuesday night. In the Bangor area, down through Augusta and Portland, 3-6″ of snow and sleet with an isolated 7″ possible in a heavier band. Right along the coast the mix moves in a little earlier with the direct influence of the ocean. Totals of around 1-4″ with snow to start, then a wintry mix and possibly plain rain for a short period of time. This all wraps up Tuesday evening and night. High pressure builds in for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies expected. Highs on Wednesday will run in the upper teens to mid 20s. Thursday is another dry day. Skies will become mostly cloudy out ahead of another storm system that’s looking likely for the day Friday. Highs on Thursday will run in the 20s. At this point, a low pressure system will move just to our south on Friday. This will likely bring us another round of wintry weather during the day. We will provide more updates on this storm as we get closer.

Snow to start, mixing with sleet and freezing rain on Tuesday south (WABI)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers early, snow will develop across the state overnight. Lows will drop into the teens and lower 20s. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Snow statewide to start, a mix with sleet and freezing rain likely develops in the southern half of the state late morning and afternoon. Highs will top out in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Cold, highs will run in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 20s.

Friday: Watching a potential winter storm. Highs will top out in the 20s statewide.

