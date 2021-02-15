Advertisement

Skowhegan Outdoors holds cross-country skiing clinic Saturday

The organizers taught basics to beginners and refreshed the techniques for more seasoned skiers.
Organizers say they plan to host another clinic next month.
Organizers say they plan to host another clinic next month.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Community in the Skowhegan area had the opportunity to attend a free cross country skiing clinic Saturday afternoon.

Skowhegan Outdoors, an initiative out of Main Street Skowhegan, hosted the clinic at the Lakewood Golf Course in Madison.

The organizers taught basics to beginners and refreshed the techniques for more seasoned skiers.

Participants were able to request to borrow skis ahead of time if they needed, and were asked to follow COVID-19 protocols.

”People seem to really enjoy them,” says Outdoor Recreation Coach at Skowhegan Outdoors Emily Schachtman. “I am not a Maine native, I am new to Maine and new to Skowhegan, but people have been super welcoming. Everyone who has come to these programs is very friendly, and really like game to have fun, be outdoors, see some people. So it seems like it’s just a really good positive thing for the community.”

Organizers say they plan to host another clinic in March.

