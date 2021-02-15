Advertisement

Police investigate fatal accident in Jay

24-year-old Eban Johnston of Jay was found dead at that scene.
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY, Maine (WABI) -Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.

They say 24-year-old Eban Johnston of Jay was found dead at that scene.

Police were looking for a vehicle after reports the driver was speeding and operating erratically.

They say they came across the crash on Franklin Road.

The SUV had gone off the road, hit a tree, rolled, and came to rest against another tree.

Police are still trying to figure what led up to this, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday
Maine CDC data as of Sun. Feb 14
Maine CDC reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A stabbing and carjacking that prompted a police chase involving multiple law enforcement...
Suspect arrested after Saturday night car chase in Gorham
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center
Cross center vaccine clinic offers rescheduling for appointments during Tuesday’s storm, but will remain open
Maine Mushroom Company
Mushroom grow kits on the rise as people seek food at home
Flying Airplane generic
Airports in Maine getting millions in federal aid
The Cross Insurance Center will be empty this week with the cancellation of the Maine State...
Bangor hospitality industry braces for week without high school basketball tournament