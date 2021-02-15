Police investigate fatal accident in Jay

JAY, Maine (WABI) -Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.

They say 24-year-old Eban Johnston of Jay was found dead at that scene.

Police were looking for a vehicle after reports the driver was speeding and operating erratically.

They say they came across the crash on Franklin Road.

The SUV had gone off the road, hit a tree, rolled, and came to rest against another tree.

Police are still trying to figure what led up to this, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

