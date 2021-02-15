Police investigate fatal accident in Jay
JAY, Maine (WABI) -Police are investigating a crash in Jay that killed a man Sunday night.
They say 24-year-old Eban Johnston of Jay was found dead at that scene.
Police were looking for a vehicle after reports the driver was speeding and operating erratically.
They say they came across the crash on Franklin Road.
The SUV had gone off the road, hit a tree, rolled, and came to rest against another tree.
Police are still trying to figure what led up to this, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.
