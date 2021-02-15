Moose permit auction applications due in a few days

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The deadline for Maine’s moose hunters to apply to participate in an auction for a permit to try to bag one of the big animals is coming up in a few days.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife auctions 10 moose hunting permits to the highest bidders every year.

The deadline to participate in the auction is Feb. 19.

The state gives out more of the coveted permits via a lottery system.

Maine’s moose hunt attracts tens of thousands of applications, but the state typically only gives out about 3,000 permits.

