Advertisement

Moose permit auction applications due in a few days

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife auctions 10 moose hunting permits to the highest bidders every year
(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The deadline for Maine’s moose hunters to apply to participate in an auction for a permit to try to bag one of the big animals is coming up in a few days.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife auctions 10 moose hunting permits to the highest bidders every year.

The deadline to participate in the auction is Feb. 19.

The state gives out more of the coveted permits via a lottery system.

Maine’s moose hunt attracts tens of thousands of applications, but the state typically only gives out about 3,000 permits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday
Maine CDC data as of Sun. Feb 14
Maine CDC reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A stabbing and carjacking that prompted a police chase involving multiple law enforcement...
Suspect arrested after Saturday night car chase in Gorham
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington

Latest News

Late ice cramps anglers’ appetite, research of crucial fish
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt
Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday