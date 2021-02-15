Maine Veterans Project to hold ice fishing event

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Calling all veterans who want to get on the list for a fun outdoor experience.

The Maine Veterans Project is holding an ice fishing trip.

It’s March 13th from 9 am to 3 pm at Camp Capella in Dedham.

“MVP-R is partnering with Camp Capella to provide events like this with an established headquarters for a safe, comfortable, and accommodating event experience,” Maine Veterans Project, President, Doc Goodwin said.

It’s the first event of the group’s new recreation program.

The MVP-R program is designed to offer indoor and outdoor recreational services to vets.

“The MVP-R will offer an array of recreation-based services from outdoor hunting, fishing, hiking, and paddling to indoor jujitsu, fitness, and Guide-based educational classes and much, much more,” Goodwin explained.

Goodwin tells TV5 they have a total of 50 spots.

“Any veteran that has ice fishing gear are welcome to bring their own, but we will have gear for other veterans. We will have full tutelage for people that have never been ice fishing before and will absolutely accept a hand from people that have been ice fishing but want to help guide other people,” Goodwin said.

All participants must have a DD214 and a fishing license.

For more information about the event or to register, visit Maine Veterans Project on Facebook.

You can also call Doc Goodwin at 415-553-0523.

