Advertisement

Maine schools to get fitness gear as part of wellness drive

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has selected Maine to participate in the campaign
(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Three Maine schools will receive fitness centers as part of a campaign by the nation’s governors to encourage youth fitness.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has selected Maine to participate in the campaign.

The Maine Department of Education says in a statement that the foundation will give the fitness centers to schools that “use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness to help them construct fitness centers.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday
Maine CDC data as of Sun. Feb 14
Maine CDC reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A stabbing and carjacking that prompted a police chase involving multiple law enforcement...
Suspect arrested after Saturday night car chase in Gorham
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center
Cross center vaccine clinic offers rescheduling for appointments during Tuesday’s storm, but will remain open
Maine Mushroom Company
Mushroom grow kits on the rise as people seek food at home
The Cross Insurance Center will be empty this week with the cancellation of the Maine State...
Bangor hospitality industry braces for week without high school basketball tournament
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing