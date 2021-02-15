Maine schools to get fitness gear as part of wellness drive

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Three Maine schools will receive fitness centers as part of a campaign by the nation’s governors to encourage youth fitness.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has selected Maine to participate in the campaign.

The Maine Department of Education says in a statement that the foundation will give the fitness centers to schools that “use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness to help them construct fitness centers.”

