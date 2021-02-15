Advertisement

Fire destroys variety store in Bingham, no one was hurt

The Bingham fire chief says it appears the building on Main Street is a total loss.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BINGHAM, Maine (WABI) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at Tracey Variety Store in Bingham.

Calls came in around 10:30 Sunday night.

The store was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.

Crews from two neighboring towns assisted with the response.

