Dismembered body found in moving truck in Philly; man arrested

By KYW staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A break in the case of a dismembered body found in a trash bag in the back of a U-Haul truck in Somerton Thursday.

The details of the case are unsettling to neighbors and police alike.

“Sounds like something out of a movie or something. I can’t really, I’m still trying to process it myself,” neighbor Tiffany McLean.

Philadelphia Police confirm that 47-year-old Taray Herring was arrested and arraigned Saturday. He faces several charges, including burglary and abuse of corpse.

Officers saw the U-Haul leave a home after a neighbor called 911 to report a possible burglary.

Herring was the passenger in the U-Haul when officers pulled it over just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

“Driver side door opened up, driver came out with his hands up and said, ‘I didn’t do it. It wasn’t me. I was paid to move a body,’” said Sgt. Eric Gripp, Philadelphia Police spokesman.

Investigators questioned and released the driver.

Though police are still not identifying the victim, property records and neighbors identify Peter Gerold as the longtime homeowner. They say he ran a massage therapy business out of the home.

“We’re working under the idea that that individual lived in that house, by himself, so we’re assuming that that is the individual,” Gripp said.

Sources confirm that officers discovered additional body parts Thursday in a dumpster just a few blocks from the home.

On Friday, police executing a search warrant and Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia removed more than 30 parrots and other animals from Gerold’s property.

Neighbors said they hadn’t seen him in about a week and feared that someone took advantage of his kind nature.

“He helped out a lot of people so you know it was somebody that he probably helped out at one point that came back and did this to him,” a neighbor said.

