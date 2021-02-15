Advertisement

Cross center vaccine clinic offers rescheduling for appointments during Tuesday’s storm, but will remain open

COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center
COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Northern Light Health vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will remain open Tuesday despite the storm.

Safety precautions include salting and sanding the parking lot.

Staff will be on hand to assist people from their cars into the building.

Northern Light Health is asking anyone who cannot safely make it to their appointment tomorrow to call and reschedule for a Thursday appointment.

They will be accepting calls to reschedule on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

You cannot reschedule an appointment on the internet, only cancel, so calling is the best option.

”It’s not that your vaccine is going to be given to someone else If you have a scheduled appointment for tomorrow, and even if that has to be rescheduled for Thursday we have the vaccine for you, so there’s no reason to come if you can’t. For those who can make it in safely, we will be open and running full tilt tomorrow.”

To reschedule your appointment call 204-8551.

Dr. Jarvis asks that people be patient if they are put on hold.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday
Maine CDC data as of Sun. Feb 14
Maine CDC reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A stabbing and carjacking that prompted a police chase involving multiple law enforcement...
Suspect arrested after Saturday night car chase in Gorham
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington

Latest News

Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
UN approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were sent to about 6,500 pharmacies last week.
What you need to know before getting your vaccine at a pharmacy
One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were sent to about 6,500 pharmacies last week.
What to know about pharmacy vaccines
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for ‘defending science’