Cross center vaccine clinic offers rescheduling for appointments during Tuesday’s storm, but will remain open

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Northern Light Health vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will remain open Tuesday despite the storm.

Safety precautions include salting and sanding the parking lot.

Staff will be on hand to assist people from their cars into the building.

Northern Light Health is asking anyone who cannot safely make it to their appointment tomorrow to call and reschedule for a Thursday appointment.

They will be accepting calls to reschedule on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

You cannot reschedule an appointment on the internet, only cancel, so calling is the best option.

”It’s not that your vaccine is going to be given to someone else If you have a scheduled appointment for tomorrow, and even if that has to be rescheduled for Thursday we have the vaccine for you, so there’s no reason to come if you can’t. For those who can make it in safely, we will be open and running full tilt tomorrow.”

To reschedule your appointment call 204-8551.

Dr. Jarvis asks that people be patient if they are put on hold.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.