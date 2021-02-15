Advertisement

Buttons used to treat cat’s injuries after dog attack

Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.(Source: Facebook/MSPCA-Angell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 7-month-old cat named Juicebox has probably just used one of his nine lives.

He was attacked by his family’s dog during playtime, which left him with a broken jaw and serious facial lacerations.

To fix him, veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston used a colorful innovation.

They attached buttons to wires on both sides of his cheeks. The buttons hold the sutures in place, as well as Juicebox’s jaw while it heals.

Veterinarians hope to remove the buttons next week.

Staff say Juicebox is in good spirits and looking for a new dog-free home. So far, about 150 families have reached out to adopt him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday
Maine CDC data as of Sun. Feb 14
Maine CDC reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A stabbing and carjacking that prompted a police chase involving multiple law enforcement...
Suspect arrested after Saturday night car chase in Gorham
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington

Latest News

"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Activists fear Biden’s commitment to higher minimum wage
The ground at the Alamo is covered in snow,
Snow at the Alamo
This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
New enrollment window opens for health insurance shoppers
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 15
Maine CDC reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths