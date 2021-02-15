Bangor hospitality industry braces for week without high school basketball tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

One of Maine’s greatest traditions was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

The Maine State High School Basketball Tournament would normally be in full swing this week.

Local businesses in Bangor will surely feel the economic impact of the event being cancelled.

In a normal time, basketball fans from around the state would be descending upon the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this week to watch their local teams go for the gold ball.

“It’s been such a staple in our community for longer than I know, and I’ve been living in the Bangor community for well over 20 years. To lose this because of the pandemic has really had a lot of different impacts, but restaurants are probably the ones that are most impacted this week,” said Kerrie Tripp, Executive Director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The hospitality business relies on this week to propel them through the winter, and in a year that has already challenged businesses, the cancellation is just another blow.

“We are going to see less business, but minimally reduced I’m hoping,” said Cody Osborne, who is the Front of House Manager at Timber Kitchen + Bar, located right across from the Cross Insurance Center.

Seasons Sports Bar is about two blocks from the Cross Center.

In years past, this week is one the restaurant greatly looks forward to.

“We usually run a big tote board to tell everybody what’s going on, who’s winning, who’s out of the tournament, all that stuff. There’s going to be a whole different energy that’s missing this February without having the tournaments there,” said John Hafford, General Manager of Seasons.

“We’re going to be down. Probably just this week, I would say about half to 60 or 70 percent once it gets said and done,” he added.

John Hafford has seen many folks in his seven years at Seasons come to enjoy the tournament.

“I’ve got people that were sitting at the bar the other day, and they were like this is the first time that we’ve never gone this week to tournament games, so it’s kind of a little bit of a loss on their calendar. They don’t really know what to do with the week behind it,” Hafford said.

Hafford says although this week will be tough, there’s still one silver lining to look forward to.

“There’s still a lot of people that are coming out, and it’s still vacation week, so we’ll see what comes out of it,” Hafford added.

Kerrie Tripp says although there is no tournament this week, folks should still feel inclined to support their local restaurants and small businesses during these trying times.

