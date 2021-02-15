Bangor book store closes temporarily for upgrades

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Listen up readers! A Bangor bookstore will be closed this week.

The owner of the Briar Patch in downtown Bangor, Gibran Graham, says it’s for inventory and upgrades.

They’re still doing their online ship to home store.

They also have other options like audiobooks and e-books on their website.

When the Briar Patch reopens on Monday the 22nd, Graham told us a couple of ways you can get your books.

Graham explained, ”You can, you know, book your browsing appointment for 30 minutes to come in and, you know, we create an environment so that it is safe for people you have to wear masks, there’s hand sanitizer. It’s just really a private shopping appointment, to be able to come in. Outside of that, we are doing regular customer service by phone and curbside pick-up, as well as options online.”

If you made a previous order, Graham says you can come to the store to get it.

He said just knock on the door between 10 am and 5 pm.

Dear readers, The Briar Patch will be closed for inventory and upgrades from February 15-21. During this time, we will... Posted by The Briar Patch on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.