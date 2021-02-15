Advertisement

Average new car prices top $40,000 in January

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The average new car in the United States will cost you more this year than last year.

New vehicle prices were nearly 5.5% higher last month than in January 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year.

Analysts report that the average price for a light vehicle was more than $40,000 dollars last month.

Still, KBB says prices have fallen nearly a percent from December, dropping around $295.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow to start statewide, mix develops south on Tuesday
Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Snow & Wintry Mix Tuesday
Maine CDC data as of Sun. Feb 14
Maine CDC reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A stabbing and carjacking that prompted a police chase involving multiple law enforcement...
Suspect arrested after Saturday night car chase in Gorham
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center
Cross center vaccine clinic offers rescheduling for appointments during Tuesday’s storm, but will remain open
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5
Maine Mushroom Company
Mushroom grow kits on the rise as people seek food at home
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US