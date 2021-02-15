Airports in Maine getting millions in federal aid

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -31 airports across the state will share $9.7 million in federal funding.

It’s part of the latest COVID-19 relief package.

The money can be used to keep airport workers employed, for operating expenses, and debt service obligations.

Bangor International Airport is getting $2.6 million dollars.

Hancock County-Bar Harbor airport will get a little more than a million. Same for the Presque Isle Airport.

Portland International Jetport will get the most with $4.7 million.

