Airports in Maine getting millions in federal aid
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -31 airports across the state will share $9.7 million in federal funding.
It’s part of the latest COVID-19 relief package.
The money can be used to keep airport workers employed, for operating expenses, and debt service obligations.
Bangor International Airport is getting $2.6 million dollars.
Hancock County-Bar Harbor airport will get a little more than a million. Same for the Presque Isle Airport.
Portland International Jetport will get the most with $4.7 million.
