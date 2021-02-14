Advertisement

Water rights activists worry about sale of Poland Spring

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) - Water rights activists are decrying the potential sale of Poland Spring and saying the buyer identified in news reports represents a “new threat” to Maine’s water resources.

Several dozen gathered for the rally sponsored by Community Water Justice to express their worries about the state’s water resource.

Nickie Sekera is co-founder of the group.

She says she is worried that a private equity firm could be less responsive than Nestle and relieve the company of any accountability it promised to Maine communities.

Nestle announced in June that it was considering selling its bottled water brands in North America.

It declined to comment on news reports that it’s negotiating to sell to a New York private equity firm.

