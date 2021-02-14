Stabbing and carjacking prompts multiagency chase ending in Gorham

Advertisement

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A stabbing and carjacking that prompted a police chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies came to an end in Gorham Saturday night.

Police say the suspect, Mason Day of Brownfield, got a ride from someone in Limington then stabbed the driver and stole the car.

The original driver ran off and is OK, we’re told.

Police say Day tried to ram the car into police vehicles head-on.

Maine State Police, Gorham Police as well as deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and York County Sheriff’s Office were involved.

Officers eventually used spike mats to stop the car in Gorham at which point, they say, Day took off on foot.

Suspect in Saturday’s stabbing and car-jacking in Gorham. (WMTW)
Suspect in Saturday’s stabbing and car-jacking in Gorham. (WMTW)(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

He was taken into custody a short time later but, responders say, three officers were hurt in the process.

Their injuries are minor.

Police say Day had warrants for illegal possession of a firearm, forgery and violating conditions of release.

He’s expected to face charges including robbery, aggravated assault eluding an officer, assault on an officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Responders say Day was going to be taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

