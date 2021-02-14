Maine pols fear new forest rules could hurt conservation

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s congressional delegation says proposed federal rules about forest protection could hold back conservation efforts in the state. Maine is the most forested state in the nation.

The delegation members said they have concerns about proposed guidelines that set an upper threshold of 45,000 acres for landowners to receive Natural Resources Conservation Service funding.

The new guidelines would regulate what constitutes nonindustrial private forest land.

The delegation says that’s significant because it means entities that previously used Natural Resources Conservation money might become ineligible for the funding.

